Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Santa Clara County

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several cities in Santa Clara County by the National Weather Service on Wednesday.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and San Martín.

Winds were moving southeast from Gilroy at 10 mph and could reach speeds of 60 mph. Small hail could also occur, the NWS said.

Damage is expected to roofs, siding, and trees, officials said.

In the danger zone, there are 19 schools and one hospital, according to the NWS.

Weather officials also said tornadoes can develop from severe thunderstorms.

"Seek shelter immediately in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure," the NWS said.