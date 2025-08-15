Shooting leads to severe traffic alert on I-880 in Oakland, CHP says

article

The California Highway Patrol says all lanes are open after a shooting led to a severe traffic alert in Oakland. The northbound lanes of I-880 were blocked just ahead of the Friday evening commute.

CHP Oakland posted on social media at 4:25 p.m. that all lanes of the freeway from I-980 to 7th Street were closed. They added that the reason was due to "police activity."

In an update, CHP said they received a call at 2:45 p.m. about a shooting on northbound I-880 north of Market Street.

The victim was located by officers who said they were not injured. The shooting victim was by themselves in their vehicle. The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado, was damaged by bullets.

About 20 minutes after the freeway lanes were shutdown by CHP, the lanes were reopened. The shooting suspect has not been located, CHP said.

"Officers located evidence of [a] freeway shooting and obtained witness statements," CHP said. The suspect vehicle was identified as a black Mercury Mountaineer.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

CHP said it does not appear the victim and the suspect are known to one another.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and to consider using alternate routes.

CHP is asking any witnesses to come forward and to call (510) 457-2875.