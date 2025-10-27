Sexual battery of minor in Golden Gate Park being investigated by San Francisco police

article

Police in San Francisco are investigating the sexual battery of a minor that happened last Thursday in a Golden Gate Park restroom near the Polo Fields.

What we know:

Police told KTVU on Monday that the sexual battery happened at around 5:30 p.m. Police said they are diligently working on what they called a "high-priority" case.

"Since the incident occurred, SFPD has increased patrol in the Richmond and is working closely with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. This is an active investigation that is moving rapidly, and we hope to have an update promptly," the SFPD said.

A spokesperson for San Francisco Rec and Park said that in light of this assault, increased security measures are in place at the Polo Fields.

"A San Francisco Park Ranger is now stationed near the restrooms on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., when youth are primarily using the field," said Daniel Montes, SF Rec and Park communications manager.

He said this is in addition to a regular field monitor who goes back and forth between Beach Chalet and Polo Fields during the after-school hours until 6:30 p.m.

"Rangers are also conducting additional spot checks throughout the day, including weekends," said Montes. "A security camera has been installed in the area to support the investigation and enhance safety monitoring."

What we don't know:

Police did not include information about the minor victim, nor did they have details about the potential suspect.

This is a developing news story. We will update this as we learn the latest details.