SF Ballet's Frankenstein brings horror and heart to the stage

The Brief SF Ballet’s Frankenstein blends Gothic horror with choreography, pushing the boundaries of traditional ballet The encore run of the production is April 26 -May 4



A one-of-a-kind ballet experience is captivating audiences at the San Francisco Opera House, blending elements of Gothic horror and sci-fi with stunning choreography.

It's been eight years since Frankenstein first premiered at the San Francisco Ballet, and the production has become a rare gem in the world of ballet. This is the only stage in the country where audiences can see the performance, which is meant to be as eerie as it is beautiful.

Love, horror and ballet

"I think we tend to imagine that Frankenstein is a horror story and it is, but I think it's also a tale of love and acceptance," said Lauren Strongin, a stager for the production. "As far as a performance, there’s pyrotechnics and things that you don’t normally see in a ballet performance, so there’s almost a cinemagraphic element to the production."

The production is unlike any other in the ballet world. Gone are the traditional tutus, replaced by dark, elaborate costumes and gothic sets. The special effects, including pyrotechnics, enhance the eerie atmosphere, creating a performance that feels cinematic and theatrical.

KTVU had the opportunity to watch a rehearsal with Lauren Strongin and her husband, fellow stager and principal dancer Joseph Walsh.

The couple works together to choreograph the movements of dozens of dancers.

Walsh stars as Victor Frankenstein, and he describes the intense physical and emotional demands of the role.

"I'm more kind of worn out and depleted by the end of Frankenstein just because of how much effort and emotion and really kind of cortisol you put into your body. It’s like you're adding artificial stress into your body as you're acting out the scenes," Walsh said.

The role of The Creature, played by soloist Cavan Conley, requires a 90-minute transformation backstage.

"Just acting wise, production wise, it’s just extremely different than anything else you would have done," said Conley.

As for what he wants to convey to the audience through his role:

"I think this longing for acceptance, for someone to love you and accept you for who you are," he added.

For the creators, Frankenstein is not only about telling the story of an iconic gothic tale, but also about pushing the boundaries of what ballet can be. The production reimagines the classic story with a modern twist, integrating sci-fi elements with deep emotional themes.

"I think there’s more an element of sci-fi, camp, kind of crazy, amazing production, and at the same time, you get a real depth of character more akin to a Romeo and Juliet," said Walsh.

Strongin also sees strong parallels between Frankenstein and today’s technological world.

"I think that the core message of Frankenstein is so relevant today, especially that we're entering a world, especially in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, of AI and these kinds of creations, what is real, what is not real."

The popularity of Frankenstein has led the San Francisco Ballet to take the production on tour to Southern California this fall.

Opening night for the encore run of Frankenstein is this Saturday, April 26 and performances will run through May 4. In an effort to attract new audiences with unconventional performances, the ballet is offering special discounts.