SF-based Gap Inc. hosts Holiday Makers Market at headquarters

The Brief Gap Inc. hosted more than 50 artisans as part of its second annual Holiday Makers Market, in partnership with the nonprofit Nest. Creative Director Zac Posen says the company’s revival mirrors San Francisco’s revitalization, grounded in creativity and community.



Gap Inc. opened its San Francisco headquarters to the public on Friday to host more than 50 local artisans and small business owners as part of its second annual Holiday Makers Market, an event organizers say reflects both the company’s creative direction and the city’s broader revitalization.

Thousands of shoppers are expected to visit the two-day marketplace, which spotlights handcrafted goods including jewelry, ceramics, accessories and art. Last year, the inaugural event drew roughly 2,000 attendees.

Zac Posen, Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director, said the market underscores the company’s commitment to San Francisco and its creative economy.

"It’s a great opportunity to see what’s happening in the area, what’s being made and finding something that has a story behind it, that has a soul itself in a world where things are made in lots of production. We value hands and imagination and expression," Posen said.

Gap Inc. partnered with the nonprofit Nest, which supports artists and creative entrepreneurs.

"When you see technology and AI and robotics really grow, there’s a pendulum swing in people. The human psyche also craves the human, and the handmade and the handcrafted," she said.

For makers, the event offers rare visibility and access to customers.

"I haven’t been able to sit down because it’s been nonstop. Nonstop people just loving what they’re seeing, they see things that remind them of their grandmother, their abuelita, abuelito, things that remind them of their culture," said Susana Sanchez-Young, founder of The Designing Chica.

Shoppers said the market’s sense of community is part of the draw.

"I love the feeling of the community here, and meeting all the makers, they’re so passionate," said Menlo Park resident Lauren Williams.

Posen, who has supported San Francisco arts institutions such as the SF Ballet and SFMOMA since 2024, said Gap Inc.'s revival reflects the city’s own momentum.

"Arts are our heartbeat, arts are the emotion of any city and they are integral to San Francisco," he said. "Over the past two years, I’ve watched an incredible revitalization. I’ve seen new people in neighborhoods populating, the restaurants are popping. There's tons of new young fresh energy here."

The Holiday Makers Market runs through Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Gap Inc.’s headquarters at 2 Folsom Street.