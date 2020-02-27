SF city attorney subpoenas 14 additional organizations tied to Nuru corruption case

article

San Francisco city attorney Dennis Herrera announced 14 new subpoenas his office issued Thursday, the latest in a FBI investigation into public corruption by former Dept. of Public Works director Mohammed Nuru and San Francisco restaurateur Nick Bovis.

The city is investigating legal liabilities stemming from Nuru and Bovis' actions, including improper gifts to city officials, and funneling money to non-profits for holiday parties.

Thursday's subpoenas focus on the mixed-use project at 555 Fulton Street, including permit expediter and contractor Walter Wong.

Six subpoenas were issued for companies linked to Zhang Li, the developer of 555 Fulton Street. Among them are Z&L Properties, FPC Builders, Inc, Jaidin Consulting Group, LLC, W. Wong Construction Co. Inc, Alternate Choice, LLC, and Wong himself.

Two subpoenas were issued to investment firms involved with the 555 Fulton Street project, including Synergy California Green Hospitality Regional Center, LLC, and SCGHRC Holdings III, LLC.

BKF Engineers, an engineering firm involved with the construction of 555 Fulton Street, was also subpoenaed.

“Make no mistake, we’re following the evidence wherever it leads. We’re not going to stop until we get to the bottom of this. San Francisco has always been a leader, and we’re going to make sure that we lead when it comes to clean government.” — Dennis Herrera, San Francisco City Attorney.

This is the second set of subpoenas issued by Herrera. On February 12, his office issued ten subpoenas. Those included PG&E, Webcor, Pankow, Recology Waste Services, Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, SF Parks Alliance, SF Clean City Coaliton, and Clark Construction.

Nuru and Bovis are accused by the FBI of attempting to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner.

All 14 of Thursday's subpoenas are attached below.

