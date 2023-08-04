SF DA Jenkins focuses on Mission-Dolores 'Hill Bomb' event vandals, misdemeanor citations discharged

article

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says she is focusing on holding alleged vandals and those who committed property crimes accountable from the Mission-Dolores ‘Hill Bomb’ event that took place July 8.

"Addressing vandalism & property crime is a top priority because of the deep impact that these types of crimes have on our city & businesses. There is no excuse for the vandalism that occurred to city and public property that day and our office is committed to holding individuals who commit vandalism and property crimes accountable," Jenkins wrote in a statement on Friday.

Jenkins said San Francisco Police Department's investigation of such crimes from that evening are ongoing. Police are still reviewing evidence and investigating several suspects, Jenkins said.

"If cases are presented to my office for prosecution, we will conduct careful individualized assessments to ensure there is accountability in each case that is provable beyond a reasonable doubt," Jenkins said.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency provided photos of vandalized Muni vehicles, including a light-rail vehicle and a street car that had been tagged. There was an estimated $70,000 in damages.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos of vandalized Muni vehicles from the Dolores 'Hill Bomb' unsanctioned skateboarding event in San Francisco. (photo courtesy: SFMTA)

The D.A. also indicated that misdemeanor citations presented to her office for failure to disperse that evening will not be "discharged at this time." However, charges could be filed for up to one year if additional information develops.

Jenkins explained her decision, saying citations for inciting a riot and failure to disburse are being discharged because, "we can not prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury the guilt of any specific individuals cited."

The community criticism of the SFPD's response to this unsanctioned annual skateboarding event boiled over at a Police Commission meeting last month. Parents, including some who were introduced at a pre-meeting rally as ‘Hill-Bomb moms’ had said police did not practice de-escalation techniques and that the department's response was overkill. One of the mothers said that detained kids had to pee in buckets, that girls peed their pants and were not provided food or water.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott at the time acknowledged there were delays in processing and in making contact with parents.

Jenkins said she is committed to fair and ethical prosecutions.