SF will travel to to Ukraine for a second time to help victims of the war







A Bay Area doctor is traveling to Ukraine for the second time since the war started to help the wounded. Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a San Francisco based family physician is scheduled to leave the Bay Area on Oct. 21, he will bring medical supplies and his skills with him.

Dr. Dolhun hoped to get to the front lines to provide medical care for Ukrainian forces.



"Scissors , drip drop hydration," Dolhun said as he pointed to the supplies he's taking with him.

The danger in the war torn country is not a deterrent for Dr. Dolhun, rather a call to duty.

"I want to help. We formed this country by people willing to risk their safety and their lives for freedom and that's exactly what the Ukrainians are doing," said Dolhun.

He took his first trip to Ukraine in April and said he learned how to be resourceful. Safety is on his mind, but said his focus is on helping others.

"It is eerie and surreal," said Dr. Dolhun. "You try to normalize life, and Kiev was getting back to normal, then the missile attacks. Everything can change, you just don't know."

Dr. Dolhun is still inspired by people he met on his first trip. He said he met a teenage artist in Ukraine who passed up a scholarship to study in New York to stay in Ukraine to help.

"My goal is to help as many victims as I can through supplies that I bring and to bring awareness," said Dolhun,"Anyone who cherishes democracy should be paying attention."



Dr. Dolhun will bring $25,000 worth of medical supplies to Ukraine. He paid for most of it out of his own pocket but said he is taking donation from fiends and patients.

If you want to donate, visit https://www.doctorsoutreach.org/

