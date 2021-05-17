SF Fire Department responding to house fire in Portola Place neighborhood

article

Firefighters in San Francisco are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Portola Place neighborhood Monday night, officials said.

SFFD reported the fire at 10:35 p.m. on 4 Wheat Street at Paul Avenue near Bayshore Boulevard/U.S. 101.

The fire is at a three-story residence, fire officials said. Video shared on the Citizen app shows traffic backed up in the area.

There is no word on any injuries. Fire officials did not say how the fire started.

Officials advise that you avoid this area. This is a breaking news story.