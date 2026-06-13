SF firefighters complete 7-hour cliff rescue at Land’s End

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The Brief An adult became stranded on a cliff at Dead Man's Point, firefighters announced on social media Saturday at around 5:09 a.m. Rescuers initially planned for a helicopter extraction, but dense fog returned as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrived, making an air rescue unsafe, according to the fire department. The victim descended the cliff face in a controlled slide and reached the shoreline, sustaining minor injuries, the SFFD said. Paramedics evaluated and treated the individual before transporting the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The San Francisco Fire Department completed a seven-hour technical rescue operation at Dead Man's Point in the Land's End area after an adult became stranded on a cliff, firefighters announced on social media Saturday at around 5:09 a.m.

Initial plans

Rescuers initially planned for a helicopter extraction, but dense fog returned as a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrived, making an air rescue unsafe, according to the fire department.

As conditions worsened and the cliff perch became increasingly unstable, rescue technicians developed a controlled extraction plan. The victim descended the cliff face in a controlled slide and reached the shoreline, sustaining minor injuries, the SFFD said.

Fire department rescue swimmers stationed in the water immediately assisted the victim through heavy surf to a waiting rescue boat, firefighters further noted.

The aftermath

Paramedics evaluated and treated the individual before transporting the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One fire department rescue swimmer also sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries during the operation and was taken to a hospital. Officials said the firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, the SFFD said.

The fire department said crews faced steep and unstable terrain, dense fog, limited visibility, heavy brush, and challenging surf conditions throughout the rescue.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement partners, assisted in the operation.