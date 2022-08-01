SF General hopes to administer 4,000 monkeypox doses this week

The effort to contain the monkeypox virus continues as San Francisco General Hospital's vaccine clinic reopens Monday, where medical staff hope to administer 4,000 doses this week.

Some people have been in line since 3 a.m., in a city that has seen more than 300 cases of monkeypox.

According to California's Department of Public Health, the state will soon receive 72,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and a large portion of that will be given to San Francisco.

San Francisco and Los Angeles account for ⅔ of the state's total monkeypox count.

State Sen. Scott Weiner is among the local leaders calling for a state and national public health emergency.

"The state is acting with a significant sense of urgency with the monkeypox outbreak," Weiner said. "I am on the phone regularly with senior state health officials, and we are working also on an emergency budget appropriation to support county efforts to expand testing and vaccination and education and outreach."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local public health emergency starting on Monday.

But before any additional resources or funding are shifted to help expand the effort against monkeypox, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors need to meet to discuss the resolution.

The vaccine clinic will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.