San Francisco could allow involuntary medication for those with mental illness

The Brief A new bill is proposed in San Francisco that would allow courts to authorize involuntary medication for those with serious mental illness, even if they don't want help. Assemblymember Catherie Stefani authored the bill and Mayor Daniel Lurie is sponsoring it. Current law allows courts to order someone to undergo assisted outpatient treatment, but cannot force them to take medication.



San Francisco leaders are working on a new bill they say would allow the treatment of those battling mental illness even if they don't want the help. The bill would allow the courts to authorize involuntary medication for some people with serious mental health conditions.

Involuntary treatment

What we know:

City and state leaders are working to thread the needle, respecting the rights of those who are mentally ill, but also making sure they get the medication they need.

The most recent homeless count in San Francisco found just over half report facing mental illness.

Now, San Francisco leaders are proposing a new law aimed at making sure those who need medication get the help they need, even if their mental illness makes them think they don't need it.

New law proposed

What they're saying:

"I'm announcing legislation to strengthen court-ordered assistant outpatient treatment because we know right now our system is not working," said Assemblymember Catherine Stefani.

San Francisco Assemblymember Stefani is authoring the bill, and Mayor Daniel Lurie is sponsoring it.

"This bill allows in court based on medical evidence and individual circumstances to authorize involuntary medication when a person lacks the capacity to consent," said Mayor Lurie.

The bill will allow the courts to order involuntary medication as part of assisted outpatient treatment for some of those with serious mental health issues.

Dig deeper:

Currently, the law allows courts to order someone to undergo assisted outpatient treatment, but they can't force them to take medication.

Mental health experts say the bill could help some patients too ill to help themselves. "What this changes is that for individuals who require psychiatric medications for their conditions to improve, under due process protections, they would be able to be transported to a hospital environment, get those medications that were recommended by a treating psychiatrist, and continue back to the community to continue their care," said Clinical Psychologist Angelica Almeida.

Supporters of the bill say it would come with guardrails to impose treatment in a humane way, and protect the rights of those facing mental illness.

"They still have a due process hearing, they still go through that process to preserve their rights. But, dying on the streets because they're untreated with their civil rights intact, you know, doesn't make any sense," Assemblymember Stefani said. "That's a lack of compassion, that's what we're trying to say."

KTVU has reached out to civil liberties groups to see what kinds of issues involuntary medication raises. So far we've not heard back.

