Friday night, San Francisco's Market Street was once again lit up from end to end with the colors of the rainbow Pride flag. The lighting marked the start of the SF Pride weekend.

"We have 20 lasers tonight in honor of 20 years of same-sex marriage in San Francisco," said David Hatfield of Illuminate, which created the display.

The number of lasers are nearly double the number incorporated in last year's display. The pride flag, which is considered the world's largest, stretches 4.1 miles from the Embarcadero to Twin Peaks.

This year's Mistress of Ceremonies was Sister Roma of San Francisco's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

SF lights laser Pride flag

"Pride is now more than ever, because there were so many forces at work that would choose to outlaw Pride and drag and gay and trans people, so we need more than ever to stand up and be loud and proud and come together as one community so that we can support each other, and show the world that we are definitely here, we have always been here, and we’re not going anywhere," said Sister Roma.

The Pride flag will be lit up from dusk until dawn through the weekend.