SF Mayor Breed's brother resentenced to shorter prison term

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's brother, Napolean Brown, could be released from prison soon.

An attorney for Brown told KTVU that a judge on Monday re-sentenced him to a shorter prison term for his role in the death of his girlfriend on the Golden Gate Bridge 23 years ago.

The judge reduced Brown's sentence from 44 years and four months to 31 years and four months in response to changes in sentencing laws.

His attorney said Brown could be released within a year depending on credits he's earned in prison and acceleration credits to reduce overcrowding.