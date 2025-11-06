San Francisco mayor swears in new Sunset District supervisor following Engardio recall

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, swore in the city's newest supervisor in the Sunset District on Thursday. That new supervisor, Beya Alcaraz is taking over after her predecessor was recalled.

What we know:

Supervisor Alcaraz said she wants to help unite her district. Alcaraz took the oath of office surrounded by family, supporters and community members.

She said she was ready for the hard work ahead, ready to build bridges and listen to her constituents.

"We are in need of a leader that will advocate for us, that will consult with us, and that makes decisions that are informed by his constituents from the ground up, and I'm ready to be that leader and ready to get started," said Supervisor Alcaraz.

Mayor Lurie selected Supervisor Alcaraz to fill the seat vacated by the recall of Joel Engardio.

The mayor said he chose her after listening to what Sunset residents told him they were looking for in a supervisor. "What they wanted was somebody who was of the Sunset raised in the Sunset," said Mayor Lurie. "Understood the Sunset and someone that would listen, someone that would work with the community and not dictate to the community."

Volunteers for the recall effort that brought down Engardio said they had some concerns since Supervisor Alcaraz hasn't been politically tested. The Chronicle reports she is a former pet-store owner and educator.

They say the Sunset is complex, and not focused on the Great Highway alone. The neighborhood is also hoping for a nuanced approach to dealing with the mayor's family zoning plan, which would increase housing and multi-story buildings.

"If she makes herself available to us and is able to listen to our concerns, particularly about the upzoning, I think, and is able to effectively use that information and feedback and make some changes in the plan, that would be great," said Heather Davies, a volunteer with the recall effort.

Supervisor Alcaraz said she's ready to work with community members. "If that means working towards a compromise on the Great Highway then that's what we'll do if that means making an amendment to the family zoning plan to strengthen it and help us maintain local control. I'm prepared to take action," said Supervisor Alcaraz.

The next few months are going to be a whirlwind.

What's next:

The supervisor was just appointed to fill the seat until a special election to formally fill the seat takes place in June, just seven months away. Then there will be another election five months after that in November 2026, when the normal election cycle will decide that supervisor seat.

Supervisor Alcaraz said she will be running for supervisor in both of those upcoming elections.