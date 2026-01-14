San Francisco mayor unveils plans to make the city more family-friendly

San Francisco's mayor is taking steps he says will make the city more family-friendly. The mayor's office unveiled Mayor Daniel Lurie's family opportunity plan, step one, making sure those who need childcare can afford it. For years, families in San Francisco have battled a number of financial hurdles to stay in the city.

Family-friendly initiative

Now San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is launching an initiative to make it easier for families to afford to stay in the city. Step one: making sure more people qualify for subsidies to cover childcare costs.

"People make decisions on whether they can even think about starting here in San Francisco and this is going to be a game changer," Mayor Lurie said. "People will think 'Oh, I can stay and raise my kids here in San Francisco.'"

The new plan allows a family of four that earns $230,000 a year to qualify for free childcare from about 500 providers in the city. Those earning up to $310,000 would still be able to qualify for a 50% subsidy.

The Children's Council of San Francisco said the move will bolster access to affordable quality early care and education and is an investment in the city's future.

The mayor's office said the move is aimed at reducing one of the key expenses that often force families to move out of the city.

By the numbers:

"Childcare can cost up to $36,000 for an infant care slot annually and so, if you're thinking about a family, deciding whether both parents can work whether they can live in San Francisco," said Kunal Modi. "This is one of the expense items that makes that decision."

Families in San Francisco agree the cost of childcare can price them right out of the city. "It's a huge game changer about whether you're able to stay in San Francisco," said Lindsay Barrios.

Barrios said the subsidy she currently receives has helped her stay in the city and find a supportive and nurturing environment for her son. "It's been a huge gift for us to qualify, and we are also kind of in that bracket, just on the top of what's covered and it's a huge difference," she said. "You either have subsidies or you pay $36,000 a year for childcare down the street."

The new initiatives don't stop with early childhood. The plan also allows high school students to dual enroll in city college. "Begin to earn an associates degree, whether it's for nursing, community health, or public safety, so that you can earn that credential, have a direct transfer to San Francisco State and have a job that pays a living wage that you can stay in San Francisco for," said Modi.

The money to pay for all this comes from more than $500 million from the so-called "Baby Prop C" that voters approved in 2018.

