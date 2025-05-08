Hundreds gather for SF Mission District’s first-ever Valencia night market

Hundreds of people filled the streets of San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday evening for an event filled with food, music and dance.

Three blocks of Valencia Street, between 16th and 19th streets, were closed off to host the neighborhood’s first-ever Valencia Live! night market, transforming the corridor into a bustling, car-free celebration.

The market, which took place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., was organized by the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association in partnership with Into The Streets and the Civic Joy Fun.

Attendees and businesses alike called it a major success.

"It’s great, this is my first time doing a street gig like this, with so many people," said DJ Bill Zanetich, also known as "BZ Snaps," who performed at the event.

Music replaced the usual sound of traffic, and families quickly filled the street to enjoy the festivities.

"I think it’s great, that the community is coming together for dancing," said one attendee.

Valencia Street was lined with vendors and performers, including buskers and musicians on three dedicated stages. Local shops also joined in, setting up booths in front of their brick-and-mortar stores.

The event was made possible in part by the city’s new entertainment zone designation, which allowed for outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages.

"Yeah, just to be able to sit in the middle of Valencia Street and enjoy all the amenities and everything, and not have to worry about cars or like bikes whizzing by, it’s pretty great," said Tim Schofield of San Francisco.

Vendors offered everything from handmade crafts to boutique fashion.

"And you can tell how much people wanted this, needed this," said Josh Brumley of San Francisco. "Everyone is dancing with their families and their babies here, pop-ups of every variety. It’s so sick."

The next night market is scheduled for June 12 and will take place every second Thursday through October.