San Francisco Muni stabbing victim, suspect both ID'd as minors

The Brief The San Francisco Police Department said the victim in Tuesday's Muni stabbing was a juvenile female. Authorities also arrested a juvenile male in the stabbing attack. The suspect faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.



A boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of a girl on a San Francisco Muni train, according to police.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed that the victim was a juvenile female, not a woman as previously reported, according to a public information officer with the San Francisco Police Department.

The stabbing occurred around 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on a Muni train near Carroll Avenue and 3rd Street, where officers found the girl suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Her current condition is unknown.

Officers canvassed the area around Egbert Avenue after witnesses reported seeing the suspects running nearby. After a brief foot chase, two people were detained.

Through the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause and arrested one of them, a juvenile male.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

The other person detained was released at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing and did not specify which train line the stabbing occurred on, as the N Judah and T Third lines run through the area.