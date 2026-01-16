SF Music Week returns, expands push to revive the city's scene

article

San Francisco’s spring is getting a little more musical.

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Friday announced the return of SF Music Week, the city-backed, week-long celebration of independent music that features free industry conferences, artist development programming and dozens of partner events across the city. The event will run from Feb. 23 to March 1, alongside the 2026 Noise Pop Festival.

"San Francisco is a music city. From the Summer of Music in Golden Gate Park and free concerts in Civic Center and Union Square to the events we’re welcoming around Super Bowl LX, we are celebrating the artists and spaces that define our culture," Lurie said in a press release. "SF Music week will bring musicians, venues, and industry leaders together to support our city’s music sector, celebrate the people who make it run, and strengthen San Francisco’s comeback."

The event is produced in partnership with SF Live, Noise Pop and the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, which has prioritized culture and arts as a key element of the city’s economic strategy.

Supporting the arts

Lurie’s office has, over the past year, funded a free downtown concert series, launched new entertainment zones and put more than $24 million into grants for the arts, which city officials have said boosted foot traffic and neighborhood activity.

"SF Music Week reflects what’s possible when the city and its creative community work together to support independent music," Jordan Kurland, partner at Noise Pop Industries and Brilliant Corners Artist Management said in a press release. "By partnering with the mayor’s office, SF LIVE and (The Office of Economic and Workforce Development), we’re helping create real pathways for artists, venues, and industry professionals to connect, grow and contribute to San Francisco’s cultural and economic recovery."

What's in store

One of the highlights of SF Music Week is the Industry Summit, held on Friday, Feb. 27 at Swedish American Hall. The event will feature conversations with industry leaders, Bay Area artists, professionals and policymakers for a discussion on the state of the industry in the region.

"I’m looking forward to connecting with women who are shaping the future of music and sharing perspectives that can help the next generation of artists and founders navigate the industry with confidence," Tina Davis, EMPIRE president, said. "San Francisco’s music community has always been fueled by originality and forward-thinking, and EMPIRE remains deeply invested in supporting that creative momentum."

Artist Development Day, on Saturday, Feb. 28, is intended to examine every facet of the business of being an artist and giving independent musicians the knowledge and tools to further their careers.



