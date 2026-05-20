SF North Beach fire quickly contained to one building, officials say

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The Brief A fire broke out in San Francisco's North Beach on Wednesday evening. SF Fire Dept. said the fire was contained to one building. You should avoid the area of Union Street between Stockton St. and Columbus Ave. while the fire department works the 1-alarm fire.



Firefighters are at the scene of a one-alarm fire in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood Wednesday evening.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department is at the intersection of Union Street, between Stockton Street and Columbus Avenue.

Officials said the fire was contained to one apartment building at 8:19 p.m. Initial reports indicate that the fire was in the flue.

In an update, the fire department said there were no injuries or displacements as of 9:11 p.m. associated with this fire and that the building would be turned over to its owners.

Images and video posted to social media show a large fire department presence with the fire truck's ladder extended as people take video of the incident behind yellow police tape.

Original Joe's, a popular North Beach eatery, is seen in the foreground. It is not clear if the restaurant was damaged by the fire. KTVU has learned the restaurant was evacuated during this incident.

Why you should care:

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while firefighters continue to work at the scene. The fire department was expected to clear out from the area sometime after 9 p.m.

The Source San Francisco Fire Department, and a news tip.