SF first responders prepare for 4th of July festivities

The Brief San Francisco is preparing for the 4th of July as other cities have canceled their festivities out of an abundance of caution. The San Francisco Police Department and the sheriff's office reported they had intercepted truckloads of illegal fireworks that would likely have found their way to the city's streets. Firefighters warned that illegal fireworks can create fast-moving fires, potentially putting entire neighborhoods at risk.



San Francisco is preparing for the 4th of July, and the city's first responders are saying they're working to make it a safe celebration.

First responders are saying they know that some cities have canceled their shows, so they're expecting big crowds in San Francisco tomorrow.

In years past, the 4th of July has drawn big crowds to San Francisco's shoreline, and the city's first responders said this year they expect the same. Visitors are already saying they're ready for food and fun on the fourth.

"I’ll be down here for the food for the families, for the festivities, for the people, the diversity, everything… and then especially the fireworks," said YaYa Blackwell from Oakland.

What they're saying:

Interim San Francisco Police Chief Paul Yep said the department has prepared for big crowds. The chief also responded to questions about an FBI warning about a potential lone wolf attack in San Francisco or New York, and said the department has prepared.

"First I want to say I’m very thankful to the FBI for the work that they have done and the due diligence that they have done to make sure that not only San Francisco is protected but all of Northern California," Yep said, adding that there are no credible threats to San Francisco.

The chief said the department will be at full staff, with officers patrolling the viewing areas and with enough officers on duty to patrol the rest of the city. The department warned fireworks fans to stick to the professional shows.

In fact, SFPD and the sheriff's office both reported they had intercepted truckloads of illegal fireworks over the last week that would likely have found their way to the city's streets.

"Just last Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department seized hundreds of illegal fireworks, including various rockets and barrel bombs inside of a stolen UHaul van that was traveling throughout the city," Yep said.

Firefighters said illegal fireworks can create fast-moving fires, potentially putting entire neighborhoods at risk.

"If any fireworks do go up in the air, they're usually driven by the wind and they'll end up in places on top of roofs or in backyard where people don't necessarily go out and see that may be a fire has sparked," said San Francisco Fire Department Deputy Chief Sayumi Brannan.

Firework fans like Blackwell said they know the dangers that come with amateur shows.

"It was a whole family thing, so a lot of times you would see that set-up, you know, on the block," said Blackwell. "It doesn't necessarily mean that it's safe, because it isn't you know?"

The Department of Emergency Management is urging people to report illegal fireworks to 311, and to save 911 calls for emergencies.