Members of the Jewish community are frustrated after SF Pride made a statement about its "values and policies."

On its website, SF Pride wrote: "There is no Israeli float in the SF Pride parade. SF Pride values the contributions of Jewish queer individuals in advocating for peace and acknowledge their enduring efforts."

The group also said it's welcoming pro-Palestinian groups to the annual event.

"The Pride statement was not phrased ideally and I think it sent an inaccurate message about Israelis," state Sen. Scott Wiener said on Wednesday. "And I know that Pride completely and utterly welcomes Israelis in the parade. We have a large LGBTQ Israeli population in SF who are absolutely woven into the fabric of our community."

Wiener is both gay and Jewish.

The Jewish Community Relations Councils wrote on social media: "We are disheartened by this poorly worded statement from San Francisco Pride. We call on @SFPride to clarify that everyone, including LGBTQ+ Israelis, are welcome at Pride. No one should be singled out because of their ethnic identity."

KTVU reached out to organizers of SF Pride, but did not hear back. It wasn't immediately clear if there had ever been an Israeli float in the parade, and if this year, there is an actual ban on an Israeli float.

San Francisco's Pride parade is June 30.