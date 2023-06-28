Expand / Collapse search

SF prosecutors decline to file charges against man in fatal shooting outside BART station

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco
Fatal shooting near Powell and Market streets in SF closes BART station entrance

San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night. Officials said the Powell Street Cable Car turnaround entrance of BART in San Francisco is closed as a result.

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has decided not to file charges against a man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Powell Street BART station last week, according to authorities.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that the shooting may be a case of self-defense.

From the start of the investigation, authorities determined that the shooting death of 21-year-old Ataviayan Barfield was an isolated incident.

Barfield was shot while on an escalator outside the Powell Station. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness told KTVU that an argument between two people may have preceded the shooting. The witness said that the shooting victim had complimented a woman before a man accompanying her shot the victim.

Authorities have not confirmed whether that altercation led to the fatal incident.