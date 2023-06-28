SF prosecutors decline to file charges against man in fatal shooting outside BART station

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has decided not to file charges against a man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Powell Street BART station last week, according to authorities.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that the shooting may be a case of self-defense.

From the start of the investigation, authorities determined that the shooting death of 21-year-old Ataviayan Barfield was an isolated incident.

Barfield was shot while on an escalator outside the Powell Station. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness told KTVU that an argument between two people may have preceded the shooting. The witness said that the shooting victim had complimented a woman before a man accompanying her shot the victim.

Authorities have not confirmed whether that altercation led to the fatal incident.