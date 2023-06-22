SFPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting near Powell BART station

San Francisco Police say an arrest has been made in a fatal Thursday night shooting near the corner of Powell and Market Streets.

During a press conference Friday morning, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the shooting an "isolated incident that didn't have anything to do with other cases in the city."

"We don't tolerate this type of behavior," Scott added. "This department will do everything within it's power to hold the people responsible accountable. "

SFPD announced it had arrested Daveon Crawford, an 18-year-old from Sacramento, after officers witnessed Crawford and a juvenile female suspect were seen entering a taxicab near 8th and Mission Streets. Police eventually pulled the taxicab over and arrested Crawford and the female minor.

"Through the course of the investigation, a firearm was located in close proximity to Crawford," SFPD said in a press release. "Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Crawford for the shooting. The female was identified as a juvenile and was released to a guardian."

The victim's name was not released, but Chief Scott said his "heart goes out to his family."

SFPD officials previously said its officers responded to the area around 8:39 p.m. due to a report of a shooting. The arriving officers found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said the Powell Street Cable Car turnaround entrance of BART in San Francisco was closed as a result.

BART officials posted on Twitter just before 9 p.m. about the Hallidie Plaza entrance closure. At the time, BART said the closure was due to "police activity," and BART police said they were not involved because the shooting happened outside the station.

The entrance eventually reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

Video from the Citizen App shows a crowd of people and first responders at the scene.

Large police presence at San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza where there was a possible shooting Thursday evening, June 22, 2023.

One witness said it was an argument between two people that led to the shooting. The witness, who did not give their name, told KTVU they heard the shooting victim give a woman a compliment before the man who was with her shot the victim.

"We're coming up the escalator to exit out of Powell Station. The guy shoots the dude who gave the compliment twice in the chest. Took off running," the witness said.

"Every other day it's something out here. Either someone's getting robbed, you know or somebody's getting killed, shot or hurt," the witness added.

Some people said they heard screams and then police arrived to lock down the area.

