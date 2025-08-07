San Francisco rent prices have surged 13% since 2024. These neighborhoods are driving the spike

article

The Brief Return-to-office mandates and an AI hiring surge are driving the increase in rental prices, according to real estate company Zumper. San Francisco saw the biggest year-over-year growth in rental prices – but the city is still not the most expensive in the U.S. Five San Francisco neighborhoods are leading the price hike trend.



It's no surprise rent in San Francisco is expensive. What may surprise San Francisco residents is just how steep of a price increase rentals have seen in the last year.

New data from Zumper shows rental prices in San Francisco have surged by 13% since July 2024, nearly reaching the pre-pandemic average rate of $3,500.

An average one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco costs $3,400 per month, the highest rate since April 2020, the real estate company reports.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average rate for a one-bedroom was $3,500.

For two-bedroom apartments, the rental hike in the last year is even higher at 16.3%, according to Zumper.

SF neighborhoods driving the price surge

Five San Francisco neighborhoods are driving the rental cost increase, according to Zumper.

In Mission Bay, one-bedroom rent prices are up more than 21% since this time last year. Hayes Valley has increased by 13.5%, South of Market by 11.4%, Civic Center by 10.9% and South Beach by 9.3%, according to the real estate company.

So, why are rents getting so expensive?

Well, it is San Francisco.

But the data highlights several recent factors. Zumper says the city is seeing a surge in hiring for artificial intelligence-related jobs, tightened return-to-office rules, along with more interest in urban living.

"Finding housing has become increasingly competitive and some companies are even offering incentives for employees to live near the office to boost in-person productivity," the company said in its latest rent report.

San Francisco saw the biggest year-over-year growth in rental prices – but the city is not the most expensive in the U.S.

New York remains the most expensive rental market, according to Zumper, with one-bedroom rents approaching $4,500 and two-bedrooms over $5,200. Despite the hefty costs in New York, rent prices are a bit more stable with just a 2 to 6% increase in the last year.

What about San Jose?

San Jose moved higher on Zumper's list of the most expensive metro areas to rent in, ranking no. 5 in the U.S. In the last year, a one-bedroom rental in San Jose has increased in price by 5% to an average of $2,740.

Nationally, Zumper says rent costs are remaining flat or declining.

A one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. will cost $1,520 on average.