SF set to open its first abstinence-based homeless shelter

A new homeless shelter with a different approach is set to open in San Francisco in two weeks.

Steve Adami, the executive director of the Salvation Army's The Way Out homeless initiative, said it's the first of its kind, abstinence-based shelter in the city.

It's designed to be a safe space for people struggling with homelessness and addiction.

"This is the locker where people can store their belongings. There's a bed," Adami said as he gave a KTVU crew a tour of the new shelter on Tuesday.

The shelter's name is Hope House. It's located on 6th Street in the South of Market neighborhood.

No drug or alcohol use inside or outside the building.

"We're hyper-focused on the intersection of drug addiction and homelessness," said Adami. "It expands the city's response to the drug and homeless crisis. This is not a harm-reduction program. It's an abstinence-based program."

The shelter will offer 55 beds.

Participants are referred by city outreach workers.

Stays range from 90 days to more than six months.

There will be a 9 p.m. curfew daily.



The shelter is part of what Adami describes as a recovery system of care that offers more than 500 beds from 9 programs.

He said it's designed to get people off the streets, get them off of drugs, and teach them how to live.

"To have an abstinence program, I think that's the best way to go. It saved my life," said Ghana Dunson who is in recovery from alcoholism.

She is currently living at and receiving services at another Salvation Army facility that is also zero tolerance.

Dunson says she's tried other programs, but they didn't work."With every relapse I had, I lost a little bit more. I ost my career, damaged a lot of relationships with friends and family."

Hope House will be open to men and women.

"We're going to be drug testing to make sure the place is safe," said Adami.

There will be random drug testing. And staff will include those in recovery.

"It's a community where people are really serious about recovering, and they hold each other accountable. We don't let a brother or sister fall. We're right there," said Eddison Roland, who is recovering from drug addiction.

He will be working at Hope House as a program assistant.

All participants will be required to receive services, attend group outings and meetings as well as work with case managers.

"It's really designed to strengthen somebody's journey in recovery and help them overcome things that have been holding them back for years," said Adami.

The first participants to Hope House is scheduled to move in on September 2nd on grand opening day.

Adami expects full occupancy by December. He says Hope House expects to serve about 300 participants each year.

