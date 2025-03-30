4 injured in shooting in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood

Four people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, police said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Middle Point Road and Ironwood Way around 4:50 p.m. over reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,

The three other victims took themselves to a local hospital. Their current conditions are unknown, police said.

What we don't know:

No suspects have been arrested at this time. It's unknown what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to police activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD."