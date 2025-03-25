SF social media personality hit with more federal charges, this time for child porn

article

The Brief The social media personality has been in custody since December on separate charges of allegations of pimping and pandering. The D.A.'s office made a call for any other alleged victims to come forward in the new federal charges case of child porn. Wynne has been critical of SF's homelessness and rampant drug use issues on his social media and has styled himself as a community watchdog.



A San Francisco social media personality was federally indicted on charges of allegedly producing child sex abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's office on Tuesday.

Federal indictment

What we know:

Ricci Lee Wynne, 39, is accused of coercing minors into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making videos and/or images in 2022, according to the indictment.

Wynne has been in federal custody since December after violating parole in another case, prosecutors said. That case was brought by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office and involves allegations of pimping and pandering.

In the wake of the new federal indictment, the DA's office on Tuesday made a call for any other alleged victims to come forward.

What they're saying:

"Investigators believe there are additional victims who were victimized by Wynne," said the DA's office. "The SFPD is requesting for anyone who may have been victimized by Wynne to come forward and speak with investigators."

In his federal case, Wynne is charged with two counts of production of child pornography. If convicted, he could spend between 15 and 30 years in prison and pay a fine of $250,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Self-styled activist

Wynne is a social media user with about 105,000 followers on Instagram and about 30,000 followers on X who makes videos of homeless people in San Francisco, many of them either openly using drugs, having mental health episodes or showing apparent signs of overdose.

A self-styled activist and community watchdog, he has appeared as a guest on Fox News and has been critical of the city's approach to safe consumption and other drug and homeless related policies, including reducing the penalty for loitering for the purposes of prostitution.

In November 2024, Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport and a search of his home in the 300 block of Fremont Street was executed, according to city prosecutors.

He previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. For that, he was sentenced to three years' probation in Dec. 2021.

Featured article



