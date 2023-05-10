SF supervisor calls for moratorium on new cannabis retailer applications

San Francisco supervisor and mayoral candidate Ahsha Safai is calling for a moratorium on new applications for cannabis retailers.

Safai says the city has no shortage of storefronts currently and added that many are suffering due to break-ins and other public safety concerns.

He added that the city should focus on processing existing applications, reducing youth consumption, and enforcing the law.

He said more than 100 new applications have been filed with the city for retail use.