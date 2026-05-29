SF supervisor race: Incumbent Stephen Sherrill faces Lori Brooke

The Brief San Francisco's District 2 supervisor seat is up for election next Tuesday, featuring a race between appointed incumbent Stephen Sherrill and community organizer Lori Brooke. While both candidates agree that public safety is a top priority for the district, they are sharply divided over Mayor Daniel Lurie's upzoning plan. Brooke opposes the upzoning measures, while Sherrill supports the plan, citing a need for thoughtful development to combat the high cost of rent.



San Francisco voters will head to the polls next Tuesday to decide two seats on the Board of Supervisors, including a competitive race in District 2. The affluent district encompasses neighborhoods such as the Marina, Cow Hollow, and Pacific Heights.

Sherrill, Brooke

What we know:

The race fields two candidates with distinctly different backgrounds: incumbent Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, who was appointed by former Mayor London Breed, and Lori Brooke, a longtime neighborhood leader and community organizer.

Brooke and her volunteers have been actively campaigning across the district. She has served as the president of the Cow Hollow Association for 19 years, a role in which she stopped the demolition of the Presidio Bowling Alley and fought to limit the height of various development projects.

"I would describe myself as someone who is a community leader who delivers on what she says, who stays up late at night fighting for what's most important," Brooke said. "A lot of what are quality-of-life issues for the residents and businesses."

During a Planning Commission meeting, Brooke emphasized her approach to local growth. "We are not here to block housing, we are here to support smart, community-led solutions," she said.

While both Brooke and Sherrill agree that public safety is a top priority for District 2, they differ sharply when it comes to Mayor Daniel Lurie's upzoning plan. Brooke opposes the initiative, noting that her opposition to the plan is what ultimately galvanized her to run for office.

"I think it's really important that someone who is not climbing the political ladder is there to be their voice," Brooke said. "I'm here to do this job now."

Sherrill, who has been in office for a year and a half, supports the upzoning measures. He noted that he made amendments to the mayor's family zoning plan before it was approved by the Board of Supervisors.

"I'd rather say yes to reasonable development and thoughtful growth," Sherrill said. "I don't think six-to-eight-story buildings are insane. I do think the price of rent is insane. We worked so hard up front to put it together so that the plan is good for San Francisco and good for affordability."

Sherrill has been campaigning door-to-door to connect with voters directly. "I'm most proud that people feel good about the city," Sherrill said. "They also feel like when they call, we answer."

Support for both candidates is visible on the campaign trail. While people driving honked in support of Brooke, Sherrill met at least one resident during his door-to-door rounds who confirmed she had already cast her vote for him.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.