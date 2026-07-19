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San Francisco Tenderloin fire at 6-story aparment building

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco
Published July 19, 2026 12:25 PM PDT
Published July 19, 2026 12:25 PM PDT
article

Screen grab of video posted by SF Fire of Tenderloin apartment building on the 400 block of Jones Street in San Francisco, July 19, 2026. 

The Brief

    • Three people are being evaluated for smoke inhalation from a fire at an SF Tenderloin apartment building on Sunday.
    • City officials and the fire department first posted about the fire on the 400 block of Jones just after noon.
    • The 2-alarm fire is on multiple floors, but is being extinguished, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a six-story Tenderloin apartment building just after noon Sunday in San Francisco

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department posted about the fire at 12:09 p.m. to say residents of the building at the 400 block of Jones Street at Ellis Street have been evacuated. 

SF Fire said they were working to extinguish the fire that is on multiple floors. The fire spread through the building's light well. Three people suffering from smoke inhalation were being evaluated. One of them was transported to a local hospital. 

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced. Fire officials said the police department, PG&E, and the water department are also at the scene. 

Video shared by the department showed firefighters at the scene entering the building with tools as black smoke billowed from 424 Jones Street's front gate. Another video shows firefighters' ladders extended onto the building.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area due to the fire and because emergency crews were working the scene. 

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on the cause of this fire. It is unclear how many residents are displaced. 

Screen grab of a fire in the Tenderloin taken from video by San Francisco Fire Dept. July 19, 2026. 

The Source 

  • The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management and The San Francisco Fire Department. 

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