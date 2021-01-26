SF to allow outdoor dining, nail and hair salons, low contact youth sports

Now that there is no longer a stay-at-home order in California, cities like San Francisco will slowly begin to reopen.

Mayor London Breed says she expects to hear her city will be assigned the purple tier, the strictest one.

Effective Thursday, outdoor dining will return, personal services like nail and hair salons can reopen. with some restrictions and low-contact youth sports can resume.

The city's director of public health says it's a step forward but the pandemic is still far from over.

"We've been in this for a year by now, it is time for us to take this approach of gradually reopening," Dr. Grant Colfax said on Monday. "We're opening the low-risk activities right now, let's see where we are, all do the right thing, so we can get to that next step and open up more."

Colfax said the city is keeping an eye on the many variants of the virus, reminding the public to continue social distancing, wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.