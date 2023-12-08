SF Union Square Hanukkah celebration holds added meaning

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco's Union Square on Thursday for the first night of Hanukkah.

The community came together, with many saying it's more important than ever to celebrate this year with a message of peace and joy.

Many in the crowd said they attend this event every year.

But this time, they said the war in Israel and Gaza had made the holiday more somber, but the public community event is a way to show their pride.

The annual celebration opened with music and dance.

People came to see the lighting of the menorah, marking the first of an 8-day observance for the Jewish community.

"We're out here to promote peace and unity in the San Francisco community, the Jewish community and the community at large," said Kobi Bukai from South San Francisco.



People said they're celebrating the perseverance and survival of the Jewish people.

"I think people are equating the conflict in the Middle East with Jewish people here. I've personally been threatened many times. It's very scary, but it makes me more proud to be Jewish," said Bebe Blum of San Francisco.

Organizers said the light emanating from the menorah symbolizes the brighter days to come.

"The light is coming to the people of the world, not only to the Jewish people, but to the people of the world very shortly. It can't go on like this," said Rabbi Yosef Langer, who organized the event.

Kirstin Piercy and her husband John from Forestville said they're Christians who came to support people of another faith.

They said it was a celebration of freedom of religion.

"There's so much conflict and everybody seems to be fighting. We thought it was important to show our support," said Kirstin.



"It's terrible what's going on. But deep down, there are innocent people on both sides," said John Piercy.

The Bukai family of South San Francisco said they have relatives in Israel and the conflict is top of their mind.



"We've been coming to this for years. It's specifically important this year with everything going on," said Beata Bukai.

People said this event was a chance to connect with others in the Jewish and greater Bay Area community.

There will be a lighting ceremony in Union Square each day through next Thursday.



On Sunday, the festivities will start at 2 p.m. and include entertainment for children.



