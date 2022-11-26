SF watches World Cup action

article

The World Cup Tournament is underway, and the excitement is gripping the city of San Francisco.

The US took on Wales Monday in their first game of the World Cup. The game ended in a draw, and fans are already looking ahead to the next game. Hundreds turned out to watch the action in San Francisco at the Old Temporary Transbay Terminal.

The event was emceed by none other than KTVU's Frank Mallicoat.

"I must admit, I probably would have watched at home, but being out here, feeling the vibe, little patriotic…it's going to be fun," said Mallicoat.

Fans say watching with their fellow team USA supporters makes every moment more intense, and that the tournament can be a way for nations to come together in the spirit of gamesmanship.

"It can bring enemies together," said David Raynor. "The United States will play Iran next week and that's an exciting chance for us with one of our biggest enemies geopolitically…soccer competition it's an amazing thing. Great for the world, great for the United States."

The US got off to a strong first half, scoring a goal in the 36th minute.

"I mean look at how we're playing," said Cynoc Bediako. "…Giving them few chances to possess the ball and most importantly, taking the chances that we get."

That excitement carried the team to half-time. Fans who play the game said it was a different team that came back onto the pitch, less confident, playing to not lose, rather than playing to win.

"But in the second half, they were more, like frantic…Wales kept attacking and they got kind of nervous and would kick it out…they just kind of looked shaky in the second half," said Clodagh McIntyre.

Wales scored their own goal in the 86th minute, tying the match.

Young players say they're hoping the US can bring a little more of that first-half energy in their next matchup.

"I think the US could have been a lot more offensive in the second half just because, like, we want to win, it's the World Cup, it's the big tournament," said Reggie Bailey.

"I think I would just tell them, ‘positivity…’" said Jaeden Shah.

World Cup action continues. The US faced England Friday and you can keep on top of all World Cup action including watch parties, stats, and a viewer guide for game times here.