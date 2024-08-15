A United Airlines flight from San Francisco International Airport to Rome was diverted for the second straight day.

United Flight 507 departed from San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon but had to land early Thursday morning in Edmonton, Canada, after a passenger experienced a medical emergency about six hours into the journey, according to the airline.

Passengers were returned to San Francisco and are scheduled to board another United flight, 3035, to Rome later in the day.

This incident marks the second time in as many days a San Francisco United flight bound for Rome has been rerouted.

On Tuesday, another United flight had to make an emergency landing in Sacramento because of a mechanical issue with the aircraft's engines.

The passengers from that flight were also brought back to San Francisco.

The airline did not provide additional details about the problem.

Social media posts suggest that some passengers from Tuesday's diverted flight were aboard Thursday's aircraft.

Although both were different planes, they were the same model.