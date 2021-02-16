SFO offers drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for San Mateo County residents 65 and older

A two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at San Francisco International Airport and open to all San Mateo County residents 65 years and older, regardless of health insurance.

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at San Francisco International Airport for San Mateo County residents 65 and older.

The drive-thru clinic will be held Wednesday and Friday at the SFO Long Term Parking Garage located at 806 S. Airport Blvd. in South San Francisco.

Appointments will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. People must register in advance and bring a photo ID showing date of birth. Residents 65 years and older can sign up for an appointment here. The appointments are also open to health care workers.

Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet eligibility criteria will be turned away or have their appointments canceled, according to county officials.

The SFO clinic, which began Feb. 12, was previously limited to residents covered under the Health Plan of San Mateo or those with no other access to the vaccine. County officials decided on Sunday to expand the clinic's reach to fill remaining appointments.

Preston Merchant, spokesman for San Mateo County Health, said that the county anticipates that 12,000 residents will have been vaccinated at the SFO clinic by the end of Friday.

Advertisement

As of Monday, 109,793 county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, representing 17.1 percent of individuals 16 years and older in the county.

San Mateo County is focused on vaccinating health care workers and individuals 65 and older at this time.Vaccination for the next eligible groups -- teachers, childcare workers, farmworkers and first responders -- will start Feb. 22, the county announced last week.

People needing support can contact (650) 263-1867 or email vaccine-sm-support@carbonhealth.com. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County, visit the county health website here.

KTVU contributed to this report.