SFPD drone helps catch suspected Walgreens' thief

San Francisco police used newly acquired security technology to track down a suspect in a retail theft last week.

Officers say a drone and new mobile security cameras spotted the man they say stole $2,500 in merchandise from a Walgreens store on Mission Street.

They say he was captured on camera trying to sell some of the stolen items not far from the store.

Officers quickly arrested the suspect, and returned the stolen items to Walgreens.

Taji Muhammed, 23, was arrested Oct. 30 and booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, grand theft, organized retail theft and resisting arrest, according to police.