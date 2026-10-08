SFPD increase reward for information in 2016 murder of Keron Lamotte

The Brief On Oct. 7, 2016, Lamotte was shot and killed while watching an artist paint a mural on the side of a building at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street. On Thursday, the SFPD said it is now offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lamotte’s murder.



The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday upped its reward for information in the 2016 murder of 22-year-old Keron Lamotte in the city’s Oceanview neighborhood.

Man murdered 10 years ago

The backstory:

On Oct. 7, 2016, Lamotte was shot and killed while watching an artist paint a mural on the side of a building at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Police searched for Lamotte’s killers in the days following the shooting, but the victim’s mother told KTVU in 2021 that the case had gone cold.

What you can do:

On Thursday, the SFPD said it is now offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lamotte’s murder.

Anyone with information on the Oct. 7, 2016 killing was asked to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-1145 or after hours at 415-553-1071.