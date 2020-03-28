SFPD investigating deaths as possible murder-suicide

article

San Francisco police are investigating the death of a man and woman found Thursday in a locked hotel room as a possible muder-suicide.

Officers were called to the room on Cyril Magnin Street shortly after 2 p.m. and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The homicide detail and the Office of the Medical Examiner are investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.