SFPD investigating non-fatal double shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
FILE PHOTO. 

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a non-fatal double shooting in the city's Fillmore District Thursday evening. 

SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani said two adults were shot at Eddy and Laguna streets. Police responded at 7:06 p.m. to the report of a shooting. One of the victims is a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers rendered aid upon arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital. 

The other victim, a female, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital before officers arrived, according to police. Their specific conditions were not yet known. 

Vaswani posted to social media about the shooting at 8:27 p.m. He said just under 30 rounds were used in this shooting, a "fairly large amount of gunfire." 

Police said no suspect was in custody. No further information was immediately available.