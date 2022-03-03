SFPD investigating non-fatal double shooting

article

San Francisco police are investigating a non-fatal double shooting in the city's Fillmore District Thursday evening.

SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani said two adults were shot at Eddy and Laguna streets. Police responded at 7:06 p.m. to the report of a shooting. One of the victims is a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers rendered aid upon arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The other victim, a female, suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital before officers arrived, according to police. Their specific conditions were not yet known.

Vaswani posted to social media about the shooting at 8:27 p.m. He said just under 30 rounds were used in this shooting, a "fairly large amount of gunfire."

Police said no suspect was in custody. No further information was immediately available.