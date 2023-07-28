SFPD make arrest in September homicide

Authorities made an arrest in a San Francisco homicide that occurred nearly a year ago.

On Sept. 24, 2022, around 8 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to the 5000 block of Third Street on reports of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Featured article

Police arrested Sacramento resident Lynell Peterson on Wednesday in the 3200 block of Gloria Drive as a homicide suspect.

Officials did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other or what led to the alleged assault.

The 26-year-old remains in the Sacramento County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.