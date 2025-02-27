SFPD raises reward of 2016 double homicide to $250K

article

The Brief San Francisco police are upping the reward for information about a cold case from 2016 of a double homicide No suspects have been officially identified



The San Francisco Police Department is more than doubling the reward for a double homicide cold case that occurred nearly a decade ago.

Authorities are offering $250,000 for information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person behind the murders of Lindsay Elaine McCollum and Eddie Wayne "Tennessee" Tate on Dec. 16, 2016, up from $100,000.

The backstory:

It was around 8:45 p.m. that day when McCollum and Tate were gunned down at the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue.

The 27-year-old and 51-year-old were found inside a wooden box they lived in, police said.

No suspects have been named, but officials provided a sketch who they said is a person of interest in the double homicide.

The circumstances leading up to their shooting remain unclear.

In earlier reports, McCollum's sister said it's been difficult mourning for years and trying to get justice. She described her sister as beautiful, funny, and intelligent.

"My sister was an angel. She didn't deserve any of this," said Katie McCollum, who spoke with KTVU in 2019. "My sister has a family who cries about her every single day."

The family said Tate, also known as Tennessee, was a kind man and could fix anything.

"Tennessee was beloved in the community. He would look out for people," said Kelley Cutler with the Coalition on Homelessness.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting deaths of McCollum and Tate is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411.