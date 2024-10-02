Expand / Collapse search

SFPD release police body-cam footage of unlicensed hot-dog vendor's arrest

Published  October 2, 2024 10:02pm PDT
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department released police body-camera footage of the arrest of an unlicensed hot dog vendor last month. 

A widely-circulated video of the incident, not released by the police, showed the arrest of the vendor as the vendor's child cried hysterically in the background. 

The new video released by police shows the woman vendor appearing to resist as the officer tries to pry her hand off of her cart. 

The incident happened Sept. 8, as a task force was enforcing vending laws on the Embarcadero. Officers eventually put her in handcuffs after she allegedly struck a port worker. 

They say the woman was later released at the scene. 

In their statement, SFPD says that the SF Port and Public Works employees who enforce vending laws often face harassment and assault. 

