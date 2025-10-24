SFPD search shuts down Oakland drug house

article

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday announced that officers conducting a search warrant had seized nearly 1,200 grams of narcotics, along with packaging equipment and supplies, as well as $6,000 in cash.

The search occurred on Oct. 22 while officers were serving a search warrant in Oakland, following an investigation into narcotics trafficking in San Francisco.

"Our officers did a tremendous job getting a large amount of narcotics off the street that were earmarked for sale in San Francisco," Paul Yep, the interim chief of the SFPD said in a press release. "The SFPD will continue to be relentless in our work to dismantle illegal drug markets and improve street conditions in San Francisco."

Officers seized 1137.8 grams of fentanyl, 29.2 grams of methamphetamine, a hydraulic press, hydraulic brick press molds, drug press plates and accessories, scales, respirators, packaging supplies and $6,476 in cash.

They also arrested 33-year-old Kelbin Sanders-Cruz on suspicion of operating or maintaining a drug house, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession for sale of controlled substances, possession for sale of fentanyl, possession for sale of methamphetamine, and transporting a controlled substance.

The seizure is part of the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center, a multi-agency task-force that was created in 2023. Since then, SFPD officers have seized over 426 kilograms of narcotics, including 153 kilos of fentanyl. Officers have also made over 10,000 arrests, including 2,277 arrests of drug dealers.