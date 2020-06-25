SFPD seek public's help in finding missing woman

article

San Francisco police are asking the public's help in the search for a woman who went missing back in April.

Police on Thursday said Alethia Johnson, 50, is possibly a Lyft and Uber driver with no medical or psychiatric issues. Police took a missing person's report regarding Johnson April 10. Police did not say where Johnson is from, nor where she was last seen.

She is described as a Black female, 5'1" tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have seen this woman or may know of her whereabouts, call 911. You can also offer tips on this investigation with the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444.