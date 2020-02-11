SFPD seeking suspect who attacked child without provocation

San Francisco police on Tuesday announced they're seeking a suspect connected to an unprovoked New Year's Eve attack on a boy near Fort Mason.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, a family of five was walking in the 1200 block of Bay Street, just across from Fort Mason, police said.

At the same time, two men got out of a car, possibly associated with a ride-hailing service, on nearby Gough Street. As the family headed east on Bay Street, one of the men put down a pizza box he was holding and ran up behind the family, shoving a boy up against a brick wall, according to police.

The father of the boy chased the suspect on Bay Street and then down Gough Street, but the father eventually lost sight of the suspect.

In the meantime, the other person accompanying the suspect picked up the pizza box and walked off, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries. The attack left the young victim emotionally traumatized, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man about 25 to 35 years old who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown hair. He had a bushy beard and wore a flannel shirt and jeans.

Police are also seeking the suspect's companion, who they're considering a witness. He's described as a bald man who was wearing a trench coat.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect from that night in hopes that someone from the public can recognize him.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or his companion is asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.