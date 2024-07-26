A San Francisco police sergeant suffered life-changing severe injuries last year when a tree fell on the department vehicle he was driving while on duty.

Sixteen months after the incident, Kevin Brugaletta publicly shared his story. He describes a difficult journey as he and his family navigate the challenges of his paralysis and the fight against bureaucracy to get the care he needs.

The road to recovery is paved with determination, faith, and hope.

Brugaletta is putting the pieces of his life back together along with his wife, Brittany Brugaletta, and two young daughters after the catastrophic accident.

Now paralyzed from the chest down, he's determined to regain as much mobility as possible.

"There's no way I can quit. Watching our daughters run around, wanting to be there for them. I got to keep going," he said.

The life-altering event happened while Brugaletta was working as a rangemaster for the police department.

"I saw a leaf fall and then bang," the 16-year veteran said as he recalled what led up to the accident.

During a storm in March 2023, a falling tree struck his vehicle, trapping him inside.

"I tried to turn the car off, but I couldn't move my arms. My foot was stuck on the accelerator. The tires were burning. The car started filling up with smoke," he said.

Brugaletta said he kept hearing voices, but he didn't see anyone.

"That's when I thought OK, I can't breathe. (This is) how I'm going to die right here. I started to slowly go unconscious," he said. "The next thing I know, the rain on my face is waking me up."

Brugaletta suffered a broken neck and a compressed spinal cord. He had to undergo three surgeries. Reliving the accident is difficult for him and his wife.

"Any time he tells that story, it's like the first time you're hearing it, again and again. It doesn't get easier for sure," said Brittany Brugaletta.

He underwent specialized care and rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Colorado, where his wife gave birth to their second child so he could be close to his family.

But for Brittany Brugaletta there was no time to rest.

"Most days, I can't care for myself because I'm caring for everyone else. But what else am I going to do? I have to keep going," the woman said.

The Brugalettas moved into a single-level home in October, one of the many adjustments they have had to make.

Brittany Brugaletta said she has had to train a revolving door of caregivers on how to support someone in her husband's condition.

The caregivers are provided by the city and County of San Francisco as part of its workers compensation system. The Brugalettas said the bureaucratic delays in care are a source of frustration for the family.

The couple said it has been difficult, frustrating, and time-consuming to get the help they need.

Brittany Brugaletta juggles caring for her husband and their two children.

Five days a week, she brings her husband to SCI-Fit gym in Petaluma for workouts. The journey to recovery is grueling, long, and uncertain.

Kevin Brugaletta finds upliftment in his gym sessions at SCI-Fit, which offers exercise-based training for neurological injuries and disorders.

Progress is measured in small steps.

"When I first woke up in the hospital, I could barely move my arms. Not as much as I'd like, but I've got a lot more function," said Brugaletta.

Jessica Wells, co-owner of SCI-Fit and neuro-exercise specialist, said Brugaletta's positive outlook and commitment are key factors.

"In the beginning, he couldn't sit on the edge of a table by himself without his hands on it. Now, he's able to do that for over two minutes. He can do the bench press, and he can add about 10 pounds to that now," Wells said.

"He comes in. He's laughing. He's talking to other clients, asking questions. And it's just that camaraderie and community that we love to have here, and he definitely drives that," Wells added.

The love and support of his family sustain Brugaletta, who recently experienced a small but significant win — regaining the ability to wiggle his toes.

Amber Lee is a reporter at KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.