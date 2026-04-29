SFPD warns of jewelry theft ruse targeting seniors

The Brief San Francisco police are alerting the public to an ongoing scam where thieves use ruses to get close to elderly victims to steal their jewelry. Investigators released video of a Richmond District robbery where suspects in a vehicle snatched a gold necklace from a woman after pretending to ask for directions. While two suspects were arrested and pleaded guilty in one case, police say dozens of similar robberies have occurred in Chinatown and other neighborhoods.



San Francisco police are alerting the public to an ongoing scam where thieves use ruses to get close to elderly victims to steal their jewelry.

Video of robbery

What we know:

Investigators released video of a Richmond District robbery where suspects in a vehicle snatched a gold necklace from a woman after pretending to ask for directions.

While two suspects were arrested and pleaded guilty in one case, police say dozens of similar robberies have occurred in Chinatown and other neighborhoods.

Richmond, Chinatown

Local perspective:

In a recent case caught on camera in late March, a passenger in a white BMW snatched a gold necklace from an elderly woman in the Richmond District during the middle of the afternoon.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Chris Servat said the woman was simply walking in her neighborhood when the vehicle pulled over.

"The passenger kind of pulled over and at first began asking for directions," Servat said.

According to police, the suspect used the ruse to lure the victim close to the vehicle. The suspect then offered the victim a piece of jewelry.

"The suspect was trying to put this jewelry around the victim's neck and in the process she was able to rip the jewelry from around the victim's necklace without her realizing it right away," said Servat.

Investigators say there have been dozens of similar strong-arm robberies reported in Chinatown and other parts of the city.

Self Help for the Elderly, a local nonprofit, reported that two of its clients have fallen victim to similar tactics.

Beware of overly friendly approaches

What you can do:

Kit Fong, with the nonprofit, said they are now warning residents to stay away from strangers and to be skeptical of overly friendly approaches.

In the robbery caught on video, police used drones to track down the suspects. A male driver and a female passenger were arrested shortly after the incident.

"It's sad that this type of crime is being committed against our elderly," said Sgt. Scott Hom. "We should prevent this."

Police say the suspects in that case have already pleaded guilty to charges including robbery, grand theft, and elder abuse.

However, investigators are still looking for suspects in other similar cases. Authorities urge anyone who falls victim to these scams to report the crime immediately.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU