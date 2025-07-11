SF's Excelsior hosts first-ever night market, draws big crowd

The Brief The first-ever night market draws a big crowd to San Francisco's Excelsior District. The night market will be a monthly event through the end of the year.



Hundreds turned out for the Excelsior District’s first-ever night market called "From the E" Friday evening, where crowds gathered for food, entertainment, and community.

The event transformed the intersection of Norton and Harrington Streets into a busy marketplace, featuring more than 20 local vendors. Attendees enjoyed live music, a lucha libre wrestling show, and neighborhood staples like Excelsior Coffee and Deli Man.

Local businesses see boost

"I think for the Excelsior neighborhood in general it just brings out the vibrancy and awareness that there are so many merchants on this corridor, a lot of culture and diversity," said Lea Sabado, owner of Excelsior Coffee.

Deli Man sold out of its signature sandwiches early in the night.

"There’s been a couple of block parties, but nothing like this event. This is my first time doing an event like this and I love it," said owner Charlie Jaber.

The market was organized by the nonprofit Excelsior Action Group, with funding support from the Civic Joy Fund and San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

"This neighborhood, for literally decades, has felt like it's ignored by the rest of the city, it's felt like nobody cares about them or it's kind of an afterthought or it's out in a corner, and there's so much amazing stuff out here," said Ben Bleiman, executive director of the Excelsior Action Group.

"From the E" now joins a growing list of night markets popping up across San Francisco, reflecting a renewed appetite for such events.

"With the start of the new night markets post-COVID, where people wanted to be outside anyway, we kind of realized how desperate people were for community events that were of quality," Bleiman said.

The New Temptation Car Club from Daly City also took part, showcasing cars and helping draw even more visitors.

"For me, it's just awesome to run into neighbors and meet new neighbors and say ‘oh we just live down the street from you,’ and it’s a way to bring people together to know that we can support each other and hang out," said Excelsior resident Sarah Jane Sanchez.

The Excelsior Night Market will return monthly through the end of the year. The next event will be themed "Jerry Nite," in honor of Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, who grew up in the neighborhood.