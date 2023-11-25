SF's Fairmont Hotel among top 3 best hotels to visit during holidays

San Francisco's own Fairmont Hotel is in the running to be the best hotel in the country to visit during the holidays.

The Fairmont's popular 25-foot gingerbread house might be why it attracts visitors every year.

USA Today readers are casting their annual votes for the best hotel for the holidays and the Fairmont is currently in second place.

On KTVU's Mornings at Nine, we spoke with Eric Marting, the executive chef at the Fairmont, about what kind of planning goes into such a delicious decoration.

"So many man hours, so we're in over 3,000 man hours in just culinary. So that's not engineering hours. 5,000 pounds of royal icing, and about 9,000 bricks," he said.



The winner of the USA Today vote will be announced Dec. 8.

